Truck damages power pole on Thornydale Road
Published: Jul. 6, 2021 at 12:32 PM MST|Updated: 25 minutes ago
TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - A power pole was damaged when it was struck by a pickup on Tucson’s northwest side on Tuesday, July 6.
According to the Norwest Fire District, the crash happened between Hardy Road and Linda Vista Boulevard.
No injuries were reported.
The Pima County Sheriff’s Department has restricted traffic in the area. Drivers should expect emergency and utility vehicles in the area.
