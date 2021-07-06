Truck damages power pole on Thornydale Road

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - A power pole was damaged when it was struck by a pickup on Tucson’s northwest side on Tuesday, July 6.

ENG342 is on scene of a truck into a power pole on Thornydale, between Hardy & Linda Vista. No injuries reported. @PimaSheriff has traffic restrictions in place, please use caution with emergency vehicles in the area. pic.twitter.com/uMIZwc7eEC — Northwest Fire (@NorthwestFire) July 6, 2021

According to the Norwest Fire District, the crash happened between Hardy Road and Linda Vista Boulevard.

No injuries were reported.

The Pima County Sheriff’s Department has restricted traffic in the area. Drivers should expect emergency and utility vehicles in the area.

Copyright 2021 KOLD News 13. All rights reserved.