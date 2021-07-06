Advertise
Truck damages power pole on Thornydale Road

A power pole on Thornydale Road was damaged when it was struck by a pickup on Tuesday, July 6.
A power pole on Thornydale Road was damaged when it was struck by a pickup on Tuesday, July 6.(Northwest Fire District)
By KOLD News 13 Staff
Published: Jul. 6, 2021 at 12:32 PM MST|Updated: 25 minutes ago
TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - A power pole was damaged when it was struck by a pickup on Tucson’s northwest side on Tuesday, July 6.

According to the Norwest Fire District, the crash happened between Hardy Road and Linda Vista Boulevard.

No injuries were reported.

The Pima County Sheriff’s Department has restricted traffic in the area. Drivers should expect emergency and utility vehicles in the area.

