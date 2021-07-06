Tucson police looking for indecent exposure suspect

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Authorities need help to identify an indecent exposure suspect from an incident in midtown Tucson last month.

The Tucson Police Department said the suspect was captured on security video exposing himself outside a home near Drachman and Mountain Avenue in June 2021.

Anyone with information is asked to call 88-CRIME or 520-791-4800.

