Tucson police looking for indecent exposure suspect

The Tucson Police Department said this man is a suspect in an incident exposure that happened...
The Tucson Police Department said this man is a suspect in an incident exposure that happened in June 2021. Anyone with information is asked to call 88-CRIME or 520-791-4800.(Tucson Police Department)
By KOLD News 13 Staff
Published: Jul. 6, 2021 at 4:41 PM MST|Updated: 49 minutes ago
TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Authorities need help to identify an indecent exposure suspect from an incident in midtown Tucson last month.

The Tucson Police Department said the suspect was captured on security video exposing himself outside a home near Drachman and Mountain Avenue in June 2021.

Anyone with information is asked to call 88-CRIME or 520-791-4800.

Copyright 2021 KOLD News 13. All rights reserved.

