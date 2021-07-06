Advertise
US 191 closed south of I-10

US 191 was closed from south of Cochise to north of Sunsites on Tuesday morning, July 6.
US 191 was closed from south of Cochise to north of Sunsites on Tuesday morning, July 6.(Google Maps)
By KOLD News 13 Staff
Published: Jul. 6, 2021 at 6:47 AM MST|Updated: 5 minutes ago
TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - US 191 is closed south of Interstate 10 for an incident, according to the Arizona Department of Transportation.

The closure is between Mileposts 51 and 55, from south of Cochise to north of Sunsites in Cochise County.

There is no estimated time to reopen the highway. Drivers are advised to consider delaying travel or choosing an alternate route.

No additional information was immediately available.

