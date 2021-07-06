US 191 closed south of I-10

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - US 191 is closed south of Interstate 10 for an incident, according to the Arizona Department of Transportation.

The closure is between Mileposts 51 and 55, from south of Cochise to north of Sunsites in Cochise County.

There is no estimated time to reopen the highway. Drivers are advised to consider delaying travel or choosing an alternate route.

No additional information was immediately available.

