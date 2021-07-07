Advertise
KOLD Cares for Classrooms
KOLD Cares For Health
Business Directory
Arizona's Heart & Sol
Good Day Giveaway
Advertisement

Countercultural filmmaker Robert Downey Sr. dies at 85

FILE - Actor Robert Downey Jr., left, and his father Robert Downey Sr. arrive at Time's 100...
FILE - Actor Robert Downey Jr., left, and his father Robert Downey Sr. arrive at Time's 100 Most Influential People in the World Gala in New York on May 8, 2008. Downey Sr., the accomplished countercultural filmmaker, actor and father of superstar Robert Downey Jr., has died. He was 85. Downey Jr. wrote on Instagram that his father died late Tuesday in his sleep at home in New York. He had Parkinson’s disease for more than five years.(AP Photo/Evan Agostini, File)
By LINDSEY BAHR
Published: Jul. 7, 2021 at 11:17 AM MST|Updated: 30 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(AP) - Robert Downey Sr., the accomplished countercultural filmmaker, actor and father of superstar Robert Downey Jr., has died. He was 85.

Downey Jr. wrote on Instagram that his father died late Tuesday in his sleep at home in New York. He had Parkinson’s disease for more than five years.

“He was a true maverick filmmaker, and remained remarkably optimistic throughout,” Downey Jr. wrote. “According to my stepmom’s calculations, they were happily married for just over 2000 years.”

Downey was a Hollywood journeyman who made a name for himself with radical, anti-establishment films, like the low-budget Madison Avenue advertising industry satire “Putney Swope” and the Western Jesus parable “Greaser’s Palace” starring Allan Arbus. His son, Robert Downey Jr., daughter Allyson Downey and first wife Elsie Downey also appeared in “Greaser’s Palace.”

He also acted in films, playing Thomas Bateman in “To Live and Die in L.A.”, the studio manager in “Boogie Nights” and the show director in “Magnolia.”

Born in New York City in 1936 as Robert Elias Jr., he later changed his surname to Downey — his stepfather’s name — in order to enlist in the army early. After the army, he got into filmmaking by chance while living in New York with his sister.

The last film he directed was the 2005 documentary “Rittenhouse Square,” about a small Philadelphia park.

The elder Downey is also survived by his wife, bestselling author Rosemary Rogers.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The ability to work remotely has some high-wage earners moving to Tucson for a better climate...
Cost of rent explodes in Tucson area
The man's body was found on or near railroad tracks close to Rodeo Park on Tuesday, July 6.
Body discovered near railroad tracks close to Rodeo Park
One person was seriously hurt in the two-vehicle crash on La Cholla Boulevard at Hospital Drive...
UPDATE: La Cholla Boulevard reopens after crash that seriously injured one
The Tucson Police Department said this man is a suspect in an incident exposure that happened...
Tucson police looking for indecent exposure suspect
Highway officials closed US 191 south of Cochise and north of Sunsites because of erosion damage.
US 191 closed south of I-10

Latest News

President Joe Biden speaks about the COVID-19 vaccination program during an event in the South...
LIVE: In Illinois, Biden to push money for families and child care
Over 200 first responders from across the U.S. had removed 4,207 cubic yards of debris from the...
10 more victims found in Florida condo rubble; death toll 46
Pedestrians dash across the intersection of Greene and Duval streets as heavy winds and rain...
Tropical Storm Elsa makes landfall, heads to Georgia
suns fan sells car for finals tickets
University of Arizona alum sells car to buy Suns tickets
The state budget includes $1.3 billion for the Arizona Department of Corrections,...
State budget includes $1.3 billion for Arizona Department of Corrections, Rehabilitation and Reentry