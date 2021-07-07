Advertise
Deadly condo collapse in Florida registers in Pima County

By Bud Foster
Published: Jul. 6, 2021 at 7:40 PM MST|Updated: 53 minutes ago
TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Pima County will likely inspect all county facilities and buildings to determine if they are sound or need repairs.

The condo collapse in Florida has caught the attention of governments nationwide who are debating the structural integrity of its facilities, including the Pima County Board of Supervisors.

“I think the incident in Florida is a wake-up call to many of us,” said Pima County Board Chair Sharon Bronson. “I do think we need to do an inventory of all our public structures, including our buildings.”

Whether that will happen won’t be known until Aug. 10, a meeting added to the schedule to take up a number of issues.

A recent tour of the Pima County Jail showed concrete crumbling from the walls, cracks, water leaks, and rust destroying second-floor balconies.

The fault for the issues is a lack of maintenance, deferred maintenance as it’s called.

The county legal services building downtown had bricks fall from its 20-story facade onto the sidewalk below.

“We need to get a sense of safety as well as what it will cost us to take care of that deferred maintenance,” she said.

The county said because the state continues to raid the county piggy bank through cost shifts and transfers, that it doesn’t have the money to fix things so the repairs get deferred over and over.

“I would assume it’s going to come with a hefty price tag,” Bronson said. “Probably looking at eight figures at least.”

Copyright 2021 KOLD News 13. All rights reserved.

