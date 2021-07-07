DUI task force arrests 2 drivers over July Fourth weekend

SIERRA VISTA, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - The Southeastern Arizona DUI Task Force made two DUI arrests in the Sierra Vista area over July Fourth weekend. One of the arrests was alcohol-related and the other was drug-related.

The alcohol-related arrest was made after officers stopped a driver for driving the wrong way down a highway. The driver’s blood alcohol content was measured at 0.206. The drug-related arrest required a blood draw.

The task force is made up of the Sierra Vista Police Department, Arizona Department of Public Safety, Cochise County Sheriff’s Office and Huachuca City Police Department. The task force made 50 traffic stops or contacts and issued two speed citations, two seatbelt citations and eight distracted driving warnings over the holiday weekend.

Copyright 2021 KOLD News 13. All rights reserved.