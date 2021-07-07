Advertise
KOLD Cares for Classrooms
KOLD Cares For Health
Business Directory
Arizona's Heart & Sol
Good Day Giveaway
Advertisement

FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Temps heating up!

By Stephanie Waldref
Published: Jul. 7, 2021 at 6:09 AM MST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Our drying trend continues today with the best chance for storms and rain across Greenlee, Graham and Cochise counties. Chance for rain in Tucson is a slim 10 to 20% through the weekend. Temperatures warming to around 105 degrees. Deeper moisture will seep in Friday/Saturday setting Arizona up for a return of storms next week.

WEDNESDAY: 20% rain/storm chance. Mostly sunny with a high of 104.

TONIGHT: 10% rain/storm chance. Partly cloudy with lows in the low 80s.

THURSDAY: 10% rain/storm chance. Mostly sunny with a high of 104.

FRIDAY: 10% rain/storm chance. Mostly sunny with a high of 105.

SATURDAY: 20% rain/storm chance. Mostly sunny with a high of 106.

SUNDAY: 30% rain/storm chance. Partly cloudy with a high of 105.

MONDAY: 40% rain/storm chance. Partly cloudy with a high of 102.

TUESDAY: 40% rain/storm chance. Partly cloudy with a high of 98.

Copyright 2021 KOLD News 13. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The ability to work remotely has some high-wage earners moving to Tucson for a better climate...
Cost of rent explodes in Tucson area
The man's body was found on or near railroad tracks close to Rodeo Park on Tuesday, July 6.
Body discovered near railroad tracks close to Rodeo Park
One person was seriously hurt in the two-vehicle crash on La Cholla Boulevard at Hospital Drive...
UPDATE: La Cholla Boulevard reopens after crash that seriously injured one
US 191 was closed from south of Cochise to north of Sunsites on Tuesday morning, July 6.
US 191 closed south of I-10
The Tucson Police Department said this man is a suspect in an incident exposure that happened...
Tucson police looking for indecent exposure suspect

Latest News

In 2013, more than 30 desert bighorn sheep were reintroduced to the Santa Catalina Mountains....
Santa Catalina Mountains rebounding from Bighorn Fire a year ago
KOLD First Alert Forecast Wednesday AM, July 7th
KOLD First Alert Forecast Wednesday AM, July 7th
KOLD FIRST ALERT FORECAST TUESDAY, JULY 6, 2021
FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Triple-digit heat returns as storms stay east.
KOLD FIRST ALERT FORECAST TUESDAY, JULY 6, 2021
KOLD FIRST ALERT FORECAST TUESDAY, JULY 6, 2021