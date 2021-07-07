Jay Varady back as Roadrunners head coach

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Tucson Roadrunners head coach Jay Varady is back for at least three years, the Arizona Coyotes’ American Hockey League announced Wednesday.

According to a Coyotes news release, the league signed Varady to a three-year contract as Roadrunners head coach. Details of the contract were not disclosed due to the club’s policy.

“I am very excited to be back in the City of Tucson and working with our great players and staff,” Varady was quoted as saying. “We will be committed to winning hockey games and developing Coyotes prospects and I’m looking forward to having our tremendous fans back in TCC to provide us with an incredible home ice advantage.”

Varady was Roadrunners head coach during the 2018-2019 and 2019-2020 hockey season. During those two seasons, he led the team to a 70-45-6-5 record. He was named Head Coach of the Pacific Division at the 2020 AHL All-Star Classic and spent the 2020-2021 season with the Coyotes on the team’s National Hockey League’s coaching staff.

“Over the past three years, Jay has done a tremendous job developing our prospects and we are thrilled to have him back as our head coach in Tucson,” Arizona Coyotes general manager Bill Armstrong was quoted as saying.

Varady came to the Coyotes after serving a season with the Kingston Fontenacs in the Ontario Hockey League. Before then, he served four seasons as head coach of the Sioux City Musketeers of the USHL, coached two seasons with the Ducs d’Angers in France and was an associate coach and assistant coach with the Everett Silvertips of the Western Hockey League.

He also did several stints with Team USA and coached the American team in 2014 and 2016 to gold medals in the World Junior A Challenge.

