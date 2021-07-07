Advertise
Mayor and council approve Los Reales Landfill name change

The Los Reales Sustainability Campus aims to push the city towards zero-waste.
The Los Reales Sustainability Campus aims to push the city towards zero-waste.(Source: KOLD News 13)
By KOLD News 13 Staff
Published: Jul. 7, 2021 at 4:24 PM MST|Updated: 10 minutes ago
TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - The Los Reales Landfill will now be called the Los Reales Sustainability Campus after a vote in Wednesday’s mayor and council meeting. This is one of the first steps in the mayor’s zero-waste plan outlined in the Climate Emergency Declaration.

“Through the Los Reales Sustainability Campus initiative, we are thinking outside-of-the-box to transform Los Reales from merely being a landfill to a sustainable space - illustrating our city’s commitment to climate action,” Mayor Romero was quoted saying.

The declaration committed the city of Tucson to achieving carbon neutrality by 2030 and zero waste by 2050. Currently the city spends $8 million at Los Reales annually for waste procession and disposal operations.

In addition to the name change Los Reales will also undergo layout changes for new sustainability uses. The campus will feature more space to allow solid waste and resource management companies to co-locate, a city tree nursery to help supply the Tucson Million Trees campaign and solar panels.

Copyright 2021 KOLD News 13. All rights reserved.

