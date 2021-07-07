More COVID-19 vaccines headed to family doctors, pediatricians

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - President Joe Biden announced plans to increase COVID vaccinations Tuesday, July 7.

The plan includes getting the vaccine to more primary care doctors and pediatricians.

Desert Pediatrics in Tucson has been giving out the Moderna vaccine for the past three weeks.

Dr. Tien Nguyen said they’ve vaccinated about a dozen people each week. As of now, the office is limited on who they can vaccinate since Moderna hasn’t been approved for people younger than 18 years old.

“It’s seeking FDA approval for ages 12 and above so we’re hoping to hear the good news soon so that we’d be able to give it to our teens,” Nguyen said.

Pfizer, which is approved for teenagers, must be kept in a deep freezer which Desert Pediatrics doesn’t have.

“It’s only good for two weeks in a regular freezer,” she said. “We wanted to not waste vaccine.”

Biden said the established relationship between a patient and health care provider may encourage more people to get vaccinated and Dr. Nguyen agrees.

“I feel at a doctor’s office, they’re more likely to trust their physician,” she said.

She’s hopeful more parents will get the vaccine when they bring in their children for back-to-school appointments.

Desert Pediatrics is giving vaccines out to anyone 18 years old and up for free on Thursdays.

