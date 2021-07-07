Advertise
KOLD Cares for Classrooms
KOLD Cares For Health
Business Directory
Arizona's Heart & Sol
Good Day Giveaway
Advertisement

Paul, Booker lead way as Suns throttle Bucks in Game 1 of NBA Finals

Former Univeristy of Arizona standout is a huge part of the Suns' playoff run this season.
Former Univeristy of Arizona standout is a huge part of the Suns' playoff run this season.(AP Photo: Matt York (custom credit))
By KOLD News 13 Staff
Published: Jul. 6, 2021 at 8:28 PM MST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PHOENIX, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - One down, three to go.

The Phoenix Suns opened the NBA Finals Tuesday night with a thorough 118-105 rout of the Milwaukee Bucs.

Chris Paul scored a game-high 32 points, Devin Booker added 27 points and Deandre Ayton posted a double-double of 22 points and 19 rebounds for the Suns, who are in the finals for the first time since 1993.

Khris Middleton led Milwaukee with 29 points while Giannis Antetokounmpo had his own double-double of 20 points and 17 rebounds after missing two games with a hyperextended left knee. The Bucs are in the championship round for the first time since 1974.

Game 2 is Thursday night in Phoenix. Tip-off is set for 6 p.m. and the game will be on ABC.

Paul scored 16 points during a sensational third quarter that had Phoenix fans who waited 28 years to see the NBA Finals again screaming in delight.

Finally playing for the title in his 16th season, the star point guard has the Suns in the NBA Finals for only the third time, and it sure looked as if they could make this ending different than the other two.

The Bucks will have to play from behind again after dropping Game 1 for the third straight series. But the Suns aren’t the Nets nor are they the Hawks.

Phoenix’s Big Three of Paul, Booker and Ayton were just too much for the Bucs.

The series opener was the first NBA Finals game in Phoenix since Michael Jordan’s Chicago Bulls won their third straight championship in Game 6 in 1993. The Suns, who came into the NBA with the Bucks in 1968, made their only other finals appearance in 1976.

They hadn’t even made the playoffs since 2010 and just two years ago were last in the Western Conference with a 19-63 record.

But Booker was already headed for stardom by then, and 2018 No. 1 pick Ayton has played at that level in the postseason. Paul has been steady as always since his arrival in an offseason trade.

Now 36 and a 10-time All-NBA selection, he is on the list of best players to never win a championship. It appeared he might never even get to play for one until Oklahoma City dealt him to a team of Suns on the rise, and he might be the final piece that takes them all the way to the top.

NBA Finals Schedule

Tuesday, July 6

Game 1: Suns 118, Bucks 105, Suns lead series 1-0

Thursday, July 8

Game 2: Bucks at Suns, 6 p.m. (ABC)

Sunday, July 11

Game 3: Suns at Bucks, 5 p.m. (ABC)

Wednesday, July 14

Game 4: Suns at Bucks, 5 p.m. (ABC)

Saturday, July 17

*Game 5: Bucks at Suns, 6 p.m. (ABC)

Tuesday, July 20

*Game 6: Suns at Bucks, 6 p.m. (ABC)

Thursday, July 22

*Game 7: Bucks at Suns, 6 p.m. (ABC)

* -- if necessary

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

Copyright 2021 KOLD News 13. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The ability to work remotely has some high-wage earners moving to Tucson for a better climate...
Cost of rent explodes in Tucson area
Police shut down Alvernon Way between Fort Lowell Road and Blacklidge Drive because of a...
UPDATE: Man taken into custody following standoff in midtown Tucson
Police say the crash happened at the intersection of Kolb Road and Kenyon Drive shortly before...
Motorcycle rider dies in crash on Kolb Road
Source: Nathan's Famous Hot Dogs
Tucson native wins Women’s Nathan’s Hot Dog Eating Contest
One person was seriously hurt in the two-vehicle crash on La Cholla Boulevard at Hospital Drive...
UPDATE: La Cholla Boulevard reopens after crash that seriously injured one

Latest News

Sha'Carri Richardson was suspended from US Olympic team for one month after testing positive...
No relay: Banned sprinter Richardson left off Olympic team
FILE - Columbus Blue Jackets goaltender Matiss Kivlenieks (80) is shown during the second...
Autopsy: NHL goalie Matiss Kivlenieks died of chest trauma from fireworks blast
Chip Hale played for the Arizona Wildcats in 1984-87.
Former Wildcat Chip Hale returns as Arizona baseball head coach
Team Ollo made it to the quarterfinals of World Chase Tag's 2020 tournament in Atlanta, where...
Phoenix parkour athlete plays, commentates competitive tag