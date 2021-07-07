Pima Board of Supervisors plans going back to in-person meetings

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - The Pima County Board of Supervisors plans to resume in-person meetings in August, the board announced Tuesday.

According to a news release from the county, board members voted 3 to 2 to start holding meetings in person on Aug. 16, assuming construction taking place in the board’s hearing room is complete by then.

If not, county officials said, in-person meetings could be postponed until Sept. 7.

In a July 1 memo to the board, county administrator Chuck Huckelberry outlined public health protocols that were developed after a consultation with deputy county administrator and chief medical officer Dr. Francisco Garcia and health department director Dr. Theresa Cullen.

The protocols went into effect Monday and include requesting that sick people not enter the building, requiring those who are unvaccinated to wear masks and practice social distancing inside the building and encouraging the public to wash hands frequently and observe other hygiene protocols.

A list of the protocols is posted at the entrance of every county building.

Those who are vaccinated will be able to participate in meetings from inside the board’s hearing room, while unvaccinated people can participate from inside the building’s lobby while wearing a mask and sitting six feet apart.

Plexiglass barriers between board members will be taken down, but the barrier at the podium will remain.

Board members also voted 3 to 2 to hold a virtual meeting on Aug. 10, which can be viewed live on the county’s website or on its Facebook page. Access to the meeting can be obtained from the board office’s clerk by calling 520-724-8449 or by sending an email to COB_mail@pima.gov.

