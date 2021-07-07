Advertise
KOLD Cares for Classrooms
KOLD Cares For Health
Business Directory
Arizona's Heart & Sol
Good Day Giveaway
Advertisement

Pima Board of Supervisors plans going back to in-person meetings

The next in-person meeting is slated for Aug. 16
The Pima County Board of Supervisors voted to resume in-person meetings and established health...
The Pima County Board of Supervisors voted to resume in-person meetings and established health protocols for vaccinated and unvaccinated individuals.(Randy Metcalf | Pima County)
By KOLD News 13 Staff
Published: Jul. 6, 2021 at 5:57 PM MST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - The Pima County Board of Supervisors plans to resume in-person meetings in August, the board announced Tuesday.

According to a news release from the county, board members voted 3 to 2 to start holding meetings in person on Aug. 16, assuming construction taking place in the board’s hearing room is complete by then.

If not, county officials said, in-person meetings could be postponed until Sept. 7.

In a July 1 memo to the board, county administrator Chuck Huckelberry outlined public health protocols that were developed after a consultation with deputy county administrator and chief medical officer Dr. Francisco Garcia and health department director Dr. Theresa Cullen.

The protocols went into effect Monday and include requesting that sick people not enter the building, requiring those who are unvaccinated to wear masks and practice social distancing inside the building and encouraging the public to wash hands frequently and observe other hygiene protocols.

A list of the protocols is posted at the entrance of every county building.

Those who are vaccinated will be able to participate in meetings from inside the board’s hearing room, while unvaccinated people can participate from inside the building’s lobby while wearing a mask and sitting six feet apart.

Plexiglass barriers between board members will be taken down, but the barrier at the podium will remain.

Board members also voted 3 to 2 to hold a virtual meeting on Aug. 10, which can be viewed live on the county’s website or on its Facebook page. Access to the meeting can be obtained from the board office’s clerk by calling 520-724-8449 or by sending an email to COB_mail@pima.gov.

Copyright 2021 KOLD News 13. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The ability to work remotely has some high-wage earners moving to Tucson for a better climate...
Cost of rent explodes in Tucson area
Police shut down Alvernon Way between Fort Lowell Road and Blacklidge Drive because of a...
UPDATE: Man taken into custody following standoff in midtown Tucson
Police say the crash happened at the intersection of Kolb Road and Kenyon Drive shortly before...
Motorcycle rider dies in crash on Kolb Road
Source: Nathan's Famous Hot Dogs
Tucson native wins Women’s Nathan’s Hot Dog Eating Contest
One person was seriously hurt in the two-vehicle crash on La Cholla Boulevard at Hospital Drive...
UPDATE: La Cholla Boulevard reopens after crash that seriously injured one

Latest News

We may need even more people to get vaccinated than previously thought, in order to reach herd...
FACT FINDERS: Reaching herd immunity may be harder now
Three to 5 inches of rainfall with localized maximum totals of up to 8 inches of rain are...
Officials: Storm lashing Florida strengthens into hurricane
We may need even more people to get vaccinated than previously thought, in order to reach herd...
FACT FINDERS: Reaching herd immunity may be harder now
https://www.kold.com/2020/10/01/family-priest-boy-killed-hit-and-run-speaks-out-hopes-bring-more-...
Tucson sees drop in pedestrian, cyclist fatalities in 2020