Saguaro National Park resumes using herbicide to control buffelgrass

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - The Saguaro National Park is resuming seasonal herbicide on July 13 use to control buffelgrass and other invasive species within the park. Ground crews will use backpack sprayers to control the invasive species throughout the monsoon season, weather and moisture permitting.

Most of the treated areas within the park will be away from roads, trails and public areas and no closures are expected. Sprayed areas will be identifiable by a blue dye and signs will be posted for any areas visible from the trails.

Buffelgrass, the main target of the park’s invasive species control program, is a non-native grass that can carry hot and intense fires that pose a major threat to public safety and property. During the dry months, park employees and volunteers remove the buffelgrass manually from the park.

Other invasive species such as fountain grass, natal grass and African lovegrass will be treated if found within the park. Large caches of water have been placed in the park for the safety of the ground crews during this time and park officials ask that these caches not be disturbed if found.

