Advertise
KOLD Cares for Classrooms
KOLD Cares For Health
Business Directory
Arizona's Heart & Sol
Good Day Giveaway
Advertisement

Saguaro National Park resumes using herbicide to control buffelgrass

Saguaro National Park - Tucson Mountain West District (Source: Tucson News Now)
Saguaro National Park - Tucson Mountain West District (Source: Tucson News Now)
By KOLD News 13 Staff
Published: Jul. 7, 2021 at 2:46 PM MST|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - The Saguaro National Park is resuming seasonal herbicide on July 13 use to control buffelgrass and other invasive species within the park. Ground crews will use backpack sprayers to control the invasive species throughout the monsoon season, weather and moisture permitting.

Most of the treated areas within the park will be away from roads, trails and public areas and no closures are expected. Sprayed areas will be identifiable by a blue dye and signs will be posted for any areas visible from the trails.

Buffelgrass, the main target of the park’s invasive species control program, is a non-native grass that can carry hot and intense fires that pose a major threat to public safety and property. During the dry months, park employees and volunteers remove the buffelgrass manually from the park.

Other invasive species such as fountain grass, natal grass and African lovegrass will be treated if found within the park. Large caches of water have been placed in the park for the safety of the ground crews during this time and park officials ask that these caches not be disturbed if found.

Copyright 2021 KOLD News 13. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The ability to work remotely has some high-wage earners moving to Tucson for a better climate...
Cost of rent explodes in Tucson area
Rolando Rene Garcia, 45, was found near railroad tracks close to Rodeo Park on Tuesday, July 6.
UPDATE: Police identify body found near Rodeo Park; investigating as homicide
The Tucson Police Department said this man is a suspect in an incident exposure that happened...
Tucson police looking for indecent exposure suspect
One person was seriously hurt in the two-vehicle crash on La Cholla Boulevard at Hospital Drive...
UPDATE: La Cholla Boulevard reopens after crash that seriously injured one
Highway officials closed US 191 south of Cochise and north of Sunsites because of erosion damage.
US 191 closed south of I-10

Latest News

Pedestrians dash across the intersection of Greene and Duval streets as heavy winds and rain...
Tropical storm kills 1 in Florida, hurts 10 at Georgia base
Tucson police blocked a portion of 29th Street near Columbus Boulevard for the shooting...
UPDATE: SWAT on scene following shooting at Tucson apartment complex
FILE - In this Feb. 7, 2020, file photo, Haiti's President Jovenel Moise speaks during an...
Haiti in upheaval: President Moïse assassinated at home
Jay Varady was reinstated as head coach after serving two previous seasons.
Jay Varady back as Roadrunners head coach