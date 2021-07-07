Advertise
UPDATE: One dead in 3-vehicle crash on I-19

Wreckers work together on Wednesday, July 7, to right a tractor-trailer that crashed on I-19...
Wreckers work on Wednesday, July 7, to right a tractor-trailer that crashed on I-19 near Pima Mine Road.(KOLD News 13)
By KOLD News 13 Staff
Published: Jul. 7, 2021 at 8:48 AM MST|Updated: 35 minutes ago
TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - One person died in a crash south of Tucson that involved three vehicles, including a tractor-trailer that came to a stop on its side.

The crash happened on northbound I-19 near Pima Mine Road at 11:24 p.m. on Tuesday, July 6, and affected traffic well into Wednesday morning.

According to the Department of Public Safety, a tractor-trailor had overturned and was partially blocking one of the northbound lanes. A passenger vehicle sideswiped the trailer and entered the median.

Another passenger vehicle struck the trailer directly. The passenger in this vehicle was pronounced dead at the scene. The driver of this vehicle and the driver of the tractor-trailer were taken to a Tucson hospital.

No additional information was immediately available.

