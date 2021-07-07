UPDATE: One dead in 3-vehicle crash on I-19

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - One person died in a crash south of Tucson that involved three vehicles, including a tractor-trailer that came to a stop on its side.

The crash happened on northbound I-19 near Pima Mine Road at 11:24 p.m. on Tuesday, July 6, and affected traffic well into Wednesday morning.

*I-19 CORRECTION!!!*



I-19 NB at KM 79: The right lane has reopened but the LEFT lane remains closed.



Check your route before heading out with the AZ 511 & ADOT Alerts apps: https://t.co/MxTvyyEdpM#aztraffic #tucson #sahuarita https://t.co/1o7DYftMnj — Arizona DOT (@ArizonaDOT) July 7, 2021

According to the Department of Public Safety, a tractor-trailor had overturned and was partially blocking one of the northbound lanes. A passenger vehicle sideswiped the trailer and entered the median.

Another passenger vehicle struck the trailer directly. The passenger in this vehicle was pronounced dead at the scene. The driver of this vehicle and the driver of the tractor-trailer were taken to a Tucson hospital.

No additional information was immediately available.

Copyright 2021 KOLD News 13. All rights reserved.