Tucson police investigate shooting near 29th Street, Columbus Boulevard

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Tucson police are at the scene of a shooting that sent one person to a hospital on Wednesday, July 7.

According to the Tucson Police Department, the shooting was reported at an apartment complex at 4250 E. 29th Street at 12:30 p.m.

One man was taken to a hospital for treatment. The severity of his injuries was not immediately known.

No suspects are in custody, and the investigation is ongoing.

Copyright 2021 KOLD News 13. All rights reserved.