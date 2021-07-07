Advertise
University of Arizona alum sells car to buy Suns tickets

A $2,500 profit paid for two Game 1 tickets
By Bailey O'Carroll
Published: Jul. 7, 2021 at 10:15 AM MST|Updated: 13 minutes ago
TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Attending Game 1 of the NBA Finals is a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity for lots of Suns fans. It’s been almost 30 years since they were last in this position. So, for many fans, coming to this game was not optional.

“It’s been 28 years and I’ve only been alive for 24 years,” said Donovan Heykoop, a lifelong Suns fan. “Sounds like a once in a lifetime opportunity to me so I’m going to make it happen.”

Lots of Suns fans arrived at the game via Uber, and Heykoop was no different, though his reasoning may have been. He wasn’t looking to save money on parking; he literally didn’t have any other transportation.

“As soon as we beat the Clippers, I put my car on the market,” said Heykoop.

He literally sold his car so he could buy Suns tickets.

His parents supported the decision.

“They loved it surprisingly,” said Heykoop. “I told my mom, ‘I’m going to sell my car to get Suns tickets.’ She goes, ‘Awesome.’ And I was like OK.”

The car sold for $2,500, which was enough for two tickets to Game 1. Heykoop says they’re worth every penny.

“It’s so electric in there, it’s insane. It’s unlike anything I’ve ever seen been in before,” said Heykoop.

Heykoop, who has been going to Suns games for as long as he can remember, says he’s mostly proud of this team.

“Thanks for giving us a reason to come out here,” said Heykoop. “And sell our cars.”

