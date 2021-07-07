Advertise
UPDATE: SWAT on scene following shooting at Tucson apartment complex

Tucson police blocked a portion of 29th Street near Columbus Boulevard for the shooting...
Tucson police blocked a portion of 29th Street near Columbus Boulevard for the shooting investigation on Wednesday, July 7.(KOLD News 13)
By KOLD News 13 Staff
Published: Jul. 7, 2021 at 1:56 PM MST|Updated: 26 minutes ago
TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - SWAT is at an apartment complex on Tucson’s south side following a shooting Wednesday, July 7.

The Tucson Police Department confirmed SWAT was called in and it is connected to a shooting from earlier in the day.

Around 12:30 p.m., officers found a shooting victim at an apartment complex at 4250 E. 29th St. The man was taken to the hospital and there is no update on his status.

