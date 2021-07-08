Advertise
3 injured in crash after fleeing traffic stop

The suspect vehicle crashed into a parked tractor-trailer at the Petro station in Eloy on...
The suspect vehicle crashed into a parked tractor-trailer at the Petro station in Eloy on Wednesday, July 7.(Google Maps)
By KOLD News 13 Staff
Published: Jul. 8, 2021 at 6:54 AM MST|Updated: 39 minutes ago
ELOY, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Three people were injured in a crash after the driver fled a traffic stop on I-10 Wednesday night, July 7.

According to the Pinal County Sheriff’s Office, two of the injured are undocumented immigrants. The three were taken to a hospital for treatment of serious injuries.

The driver fled from an attempted traffic stop near Milepost 206 just before 10:30 p.m., and the PCSO deputy trying to make the stop initiated a pursuit. The suspect vehicle ultimately crashed into a tractor-trailer parked at the Eloy Petro station.

The sole occupant of the tractor-trailer was not hurt.

A fourth person in the fleeing vehicle fled the crash scene and was not located.

No deputies were injured in this incident.

The driver, a U.S. citizen, is facing pending criminal for unlawful flight, reckless driving and endangerment.

