Advertise
KOLD Cares for Classrooms
KOLD Cares For Health
Business Directory
Arizona's Heart & Sol
Good Day Giveaway
Advertisement

$375K grant awarded to Mississippi to establish business center

(Pexels.com)
By WLBT.com Staff
Published: Jul. 8, 2021 at 12:43 PM MST|Updated: 56 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Techies and entrepreneurs will see a new business center in Mississippi.

And the center is expected to be in Jackson.

Minority Business Development Agency, under the U.S. Department of Commerce, awarded a $375K grant to set up a new center in the Magnolia State.

Senator Roger Wicker broke the news on social media Thursday.

MBDA is the only federal agency tasked with promoting the competitiveness of minority businesses, according to its website.

MBDA plans to release all the details of the grant next week but did say in an email it anticipates the Mississippi location will be in Jackson.

Copyright 2021 WLBT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Tucson police blocked a portion of 29th Street near Columbus Boulevard for the shooting...
UPDATE: One in custody following fatal shooting at Tucson apartment complex
Wreckers work on Wednesday, July 7, to right a tractor-trailer that crashed on I-19 near Pima...
UPDATE: One dead in 3-vehicle crash on I-19
Rolando Rene Garcia, 45, was found near railroad tracks close to Rodeo Park on Tuesday, July 6.
UPDATE: Police identify body found near Rodeo Park; investigating as homicide
John Goshy, 52, is facing charges of voyeurism and indecent exposure. Authorities said he...
UPDATE: Tucson police arrest indecent exposure suspect
A microburst over Sierra Vista damaged several storage sheds and power lines.
Sierra Vista microburst damages storage unit, leaves area without power

Latest News

Stacey Gordon purchased this 1973 step van from Conrad Martinez of Misfits Cick Kustoms, who’s...
Ice cream and puppets: Arts grant funds mobile family theater
The Tucson City Council unanimously approved an appeal over a proposed fence for the south lawn...
Tucson City Council approves appeal over proposed fencing at Children’s Museum
A microburst over Sierra Vista damaged several storage sheds and power lines.
Sierra Vista microburst damages storage unit, leaves area without power
Pima County recently reached 70% vaccination.
Pima County reaches 70% vaccination
Fire restrictions at the Coronado National Forest end Friday.
Coronado National Forest ending fire restrictions Friday