Casa de los Niños permanently closing thrift store after 46 years

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Casa de los Niños on Thursday, July 8, announced that its thrift store is permanently closing.

The store will remain open through July 24, but is no longer accepting donations.

“Casa de los Niños has operated a Thrift Store for 46 years, so it is with a heavy heart I report that after careful consideration we have decided to close the store. The Thrift Store has financially struggled the last few years as the retail landscape has changed. There is increasingly more competition for both customers and employees. Our model is no longer sustainable. We are no longer taking donations but will be open for regular business for the next 2 weeks and will hold a final sale July 20-24th and close to the public on July 24th. We are grateful to our donors, customers and staff for all the years of support. We will continue to focus our resources and work on helping children and families in our community through our extensive support services and prevention programs.”

