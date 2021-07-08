Advertise
Coronado National Forest ending fire restrictions Friday

Fire restrictions at the Coronado National Forest end Friday.
By KOLD News 13 Staff
Published: Jul. 7, 2021 at 8:09 PM MST|Updated: 46 minutes ago
TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - The Coronado National Forest and other public areas are ending their fire restrictions later this week.

Forest officials posted Wednesday on Facebook that the restrictions will be lifted 8 a.m. Friday.

The current restrictions, which were put in place May 26, ban campfires, grilling, smoking, welding or shooting a gun in the forest. The restrictions also limit the use of chainsaws and other equipment with internal combustion limits and using explosives between 10 a.m. and 9 p.m.

According to the order, the restrictions were set to last until Sept. 30 or until they were rescinded. The recall of the restrictions comes after heavy rainfall hit the area last week.

Tiffany Davila, a spokesperson for the Arizona Department of Forestry and Fire Management, said state trust lands are also lifting their fire bans on Friday.

She said people “recreate” on state lands in the Tortolita area, near Oracle Road and Oro Valley, but most people do so in the forest.

Though the restrictions are being lifted, she said, it’s still important to practice outdoor fire safety, such as putting out campfires and securing tow chains.

“Just be careful when you’re recreating,” she said.

Copyright 2021 KOLD News 13. All rights reserved.

