Advertise
KOLD Cares for Classrooms
KOLD Cares For Health
Business Directory
Arizona's Heart & Sol
Good Day Giveaway
Advertisement

Dad tackles sex offender who broke into 5-year-old’s room

By KOVR Staff
Published: Jul. 8, 2021 at 12:01 AM MST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GRAYSON, Calif. (KOVR) - Deputies say a 5-year-old California girl’s father saved her after a registered sex offender allegedly broke into her room and harassed the family.

Daniel Diaz, a 39-year-old registered sex offender, is accused of breaking into a Grayson, California, home around 5 a.m. Tuesday and entering a 5-year-old girl’s room while she was asleep.

The girl’s family says Diaz first harassed the family by knocking on the door, peeking in windows and showing his private parts. The father warned the suspect to leave, but deputies say the man instead went around the house, removed a screen and went inside through the 5-year-old’s window.

Daniel Diaz, 39, faces multiple charges, including child endangerment, peeping and prowling. He...
Daniel Diaz, 39, faces multiple charges, including child endangerment, peeping and prowling. He is a registered sex offender, with online records showing he was convicted of assault with intent to commit rape in 2009.(Source: Stanislaus County Sheriff's Office, KOVR via CNN)

“The man turned on the lights, and that’s when my sister woke up and got scared,” said Ceci Ramirez, the victim’s older sister.

The girls’ father tackled Diaz and pulled him out of the house, Ramirez says. Surveillance camera footage shows her father pinning Diaz down. He can be heard using duct tape on Diaz to restrain him while the family calls 911.

“I was pretty scared because I thought the man would’ve tooken him and kidnapped her,” Ramirez said.

The victim’s mother says her younger daughter is fine but scared. The rest of the family, Ramirez included, is feeling the same way.

“I feel like I’m not safe,” Ramirez said.

However, she adds she is proud of her father for protecting their family.

The sheriff’s office says Diaz was arrested and is facing multiple charges, including child endangerment, peeping and prowling.

Online records show that in 2009, he was convicted of assault with intent to commit rape and released from prison in 2018.

Copyright 2021 KOVR via CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Tucson police blocked a portion of 29th Street near Columbus Boulevard for the shooting...
UPDATE: One in custody following fatal shooting at Tucson apartment complex
Wreckers work on Wednesday, July 7, to right a tractor-trailer that crashed on I-19 near Pima...
UPDATE: One dead in 3-vehicle crash on I-19
Rolando Rene Garcia, 45, was found near railroad tracks close to Rodeo Park on Tuesday, July 6.
UPDATE: Police identify body found near Rodeo Park; investigating as homicide
John Goshy, 52, is facing charges of voyeurism and indecent exposure. Authorities said he...
UPDATE: Tucson police arrest indecent exposure suspect
Pima County will likely inspect all county buildings to determine if they need repairs...
Deadly condo collapse in Florida registers in Pima County

Latest News

A weakened but resilient Tropical Storm Elsa killed at least one person in Florida and injured...
TS Elsa moves north, wreaking more havoc
Leneal Frazier, 40, was killed after his car collided with a Minneapolis police squad car that...
Darnella Frazier, who recorded Floyd's arrest, loses uncle in crash with police car
The family says the suspect first harassed them by knocking on the door, peeking in windows and...
Registered sex offender accused of breaking into 5-year-old girl's room
Pedestrians dash across the intersection of Greene and Duval streets as heavy winds and rain...
Tropical storm kills 1 in Florida, hurts 10 at Georgia base