Ducey appoints University of Arizona graduate Kathryn Hackett King to state Supreme Court

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Gov. Doug Ducey announced on Thursday, July 8, the appointment of Kathryn Hackett King, a member of the Arizona Board of Regents and University of Arizona College of Law graduate, to the Arizona Supreme Court.

King is the fifth woman in Arizona history to serve on the Supreme Court.

“Kate’s strong belief in the separation of powers and experience serving in all three branches of government will serve the people of Arizona well,” said Ducey. “I have witnessed her intelligence and wisdom firsthand, and I know she is well-respected in the legal field.”

King is currently serving as a member of the Arizona Board of Regents.

She will fill the vacancy left by the resignation of Justice Andrew Gould.

King graduated from Duke University with a Bachelor of Arts, majoring in political science and minoring in history. She then obtained her law degree from the University of Arizona James E. Rogers College of Law, where she served as the Note and Comment Editor on the Arizona Journal of International and Comparative Law.

