Advertise
KOLD Cares for Classrooms
KOLD Cares For Health
Business Directory
Arizona's Heart & Sol
Good Day Giveaway
Advertisement

Ducey appoints University of Arizona graduate Kathryn Hackett King to state Supreme Court

Kathryn Hackett King
Kathryn Hackett King(Arizona Governor's Office)
By KOLD News 13 Staff
Published: Jul. 8, 2021 at 8:22 AM MST|Updated: 44 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Gov. Doug Ducey announced on Thursday, July 8, the appointment of Kathryn Hackett King, a member of the Arizona Board of Regents and University of Arizona College of Law graduate, to the Arizona Supreme Court.

King is the fifth woman in Arizona history to serve on the Supreme Court.

“Kate’s strong belief in the separation of powers and experience serving in all three branches of government will serve the people of Arizona well,” said Ducey. “I have witnessed her intelligence and wisdom firsthand, and I know she is well-respected in the legal field.”

King is currently serving as a member of the Arizona Board of Regents.

She will fill the vacancy left by the resignation of Justice Andrew Gould.

King graduated from Duke University with a Bachelor of Arts, majoring in political science and minoring in history. She then obtained her law degree from the University of Arizona James E. Rogers College of Law, where she served as the Note and Comment Editor on the Arizona Journal of International and Comparative Law.

For more on her background, click HERE.

Copyright 2021 KOLD News 13. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Tucson police blocked a portion of 29th Street near Columbus Boulevard for the shooting...
UPDATE: One in custody following fatal shooting at Tucson apartment complex
Wreckers work on Wednesday, July 7, to right a tractor-trailer that crashed on I-19 near Pima...
UPDATE: One dead in 3-vehicle crash on I-19
Rolando Rene Garcia, 45, was found near railroad tracks close to Rodeo Park on Tuesday, July 6.
UPDATE: Police identify body found near Rodeo Park; investigating as homicide
John Goshy, 52, is facing charges of voyeurism and indecent exposure. Authorities said he...
UPDATE: Tucson police arrest indecent exposure suspect
A microburst over Sierra Vista damaged several storage sheds and power lines.
Sierra Vista microburst damages storage unit, leaves area without power

Latest News

Casa de los Niños Thrift Store, 1302 E. Prince Road, is closing July 24 after 46 years.
Casa de los Niños permanently closing thrift store after 46 years
Pedestrians dash across the intersection of Greene and Duval streets as heavy winds and rain...
Tropical storm kills 1 in Florida, hurts 10 at Georgia base
A police officer stands in front of Tokyo 2020 Olympic display at Haneda international airport...
Tokyo Olympics to be held without fans
The suspect vehicle crashed into a parked tractor-trailer at the Petro station in Eloy on...
3 injured in crash after fleeing traffic stop