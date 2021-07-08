FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Hot temperatures this weekend!

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Our drying trend continues today with the best chance for storms and rain across Greenlee, Graham and Cochise counties.

The chance for rain in Tucson is a slim 10-20% through the weekend. Temperatures warming to around 105 degrees. Deeper moisture will seep in Friday/Saturday setting Arizona up for a return of storms next week.

THURSDAY: 10% rain/storm chance. Mostly sunny with a high of 107.

TONIGHT: 10% rain/storm chance. Partly cloudy with lows in the low 80s.

FRIDAY: 10% rain/storm chance. Mostly sunny with a high of 105.

SATURDAY: 20% rain/storm chance. Mostly sunny with a high of 106.

SUNDAY: 30% rain/storm chance. Partly cloudy with a high of 105.

MONDAY: 40% rain/storm chance. Partly cloudy with a high of 102.

TUESDAY: 40% rain/storm chance. Partly cloudy with a high of 98.

