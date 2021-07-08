Half of Arizona residents received at least one COVID-19 dose

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Arizona reaching a milestone in the COVID-19 vaccination effort. According to the latest data from the state health department, half all Arizona residents have received at least one dose of the vaccine.

Their website shows a statewide population of 7,189,020 people. AZDHS says the 50% mark was hit with Thursday’s update of 3,594,004 people vaccinated.

However, the state is still several hundred people away from being fully vaccinated. The latest update shows 3,186,689 people receiving both doses of the Pfizer or Moderna shot and one dose of the Johnson and Johnson vaccine.

Arizona’s distribution of vaccines peaked in April after Gov. Doug Ducey opened appointments to Arizonans 16 and older on March 24. Then the number of administered doses by day started to trend downward in May.

ADHS opened several state-run vaccination sites in Maricopa, Pima, and Yuma counties, however, all sites closed by the end of June. Several pop-up sites are still open, and pharmacies are still administering vaccines as well.

