Advertise
KOLD Cares for Classrooms
KOLD Cares For Health
Business Directory
Arizona's Heart & Sol
Good Day Giveaway
Advertisement

Healthcare workers speak out against mask mandates banned in schools

By Megan McNeil
Published: Jul. 7, 2021 at 5:54 PM MST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) -Health professionals from around the state said banning masks mandates at schools is the wrong decision. This comes as Arizona has lost officially 18,000 lives to COVID-19.

“While we are still in the midst of a pandemic, (it) makes absolutely no scientific or heath sense.” said Dr. Elizabeth Jacobs, Professor of Epidemiology in Tucson.

Schools are not allowed to require masks for students and teachers at public, state schools. The Committee to Protect Health Care said this further disenfranchises the health of people who cannot afford private education.

“They shouldn’t be forced to choose between their family’s safety and economic security,” said Dr. Cadey Harrel, family physician in Tucson.

Many parents and teachers are turning to online schooling options. TUSD is expanding with an online academy that has about 300 students enrolled for the fall.

“It wasn’t until COVID that we realized we should have this potion available for our families and definitely for those families that aren’t necessarily comfortable coming back next school year,” said Flori Huitt, assistant superintendent for curriculum, TUSD.

Primavera Online School has done virtual learning for years and is seeing a rise in interest, as some parents don’t want to send their kids back to in person learning, or it may fit a family’s situation better.

“Online is here to stay,” said Sarah Soliz, social studies department chair, instructor, Primavera Online School. “If anything, we’ve experienced more growth.”

With about a month to go before the first day of school, many children are still not eligible for vaccinations, leaving parents and families with a tough decision—online or in person schooling.

Arizona has just under 50 percent of its population vaccinated, according to the state department of health’s website.

Copyright 2021 KOLD News 13. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Rolando Rene Garcia, 45, was found near railroad tracks close to Rodeo Park on Tuesday, July 6.
UPDATE: Police identify body found near Rodeo Park; investigating as homicide
Tucson police blocked a portion of 29th Street near Columbus Boulevard for the shooting...
UPDATE: One in custody following fatal shooting at Tucson apartment complex
The ability to work remotely has some high-wage earners moving to Tucson for a better climate...
Cost of rent explodes in Tucson area
John Goshy, 52, is facing charges of voyeurism and indecent exposure. Authorities said he...
UPDATE: Tucson police arrest indecent exposure suspect
Wreckers work on Wednesday, July 7, to right a tractor-trailer that crashed on I-19 near Pima...
UPDATE: One dead in 3-vehicle crash on I-19

Latest News

New development could be built near Marana Main Street and Bill Gaudette Dr.
Marana considers building new community center, aquatic area
The Kino Sports Complex is expected to get new sports facilities, hotels, retail and dining...
Hotels, restaurants and stores planned for Kino Sports complex
The Los Reales Sustainability Campus aims to push the city towards zero-waste.
Mayor and council approve Los Reales Landfill name change
Heavy equipment moves sand dredged from the Mississippi River in Brownsville, Minnesota
Louisiana’s coast is starved for river sand; Wisconsin has it
Saguaro National Park resumes using herbicide to control buffelgrass