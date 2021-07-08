Hotels, restaurants and stores planned for Kino Sports complex

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Several new amenities are coming to the Kino Sports and Entertainment Complex, the Pima County Board of Supervisors announced Wednesday.

The board voted 3-2 during a Tuesday meeting to approve the business plan and development agreement with Knott Development, based in Maryland, according to a news release from the board’s office.

The plan outlines the financing structure and potential income from the added amenities, which include an ice sports complex, a field house with indoor multi-use courts, multi-family housing, hotels, space for retail and dining, a medical office building, three outdoor event and community plazas and new connections to the Chuck Huckelberry Loop.

“The development of the Kino Sports and Entertainment Complex will have extraordinary effects on the quality of life in Pima County, especially for our young people,” District 1 Supervisor Rex Scott was quoted as saying.

According to the news release, Knott Development will spend the next 10 months refining financial and operational aspects of the project in a “predevelopment work phase.”

“I will be in Tucson every other week as we develop and build this project,” Knott Development President Frank Knott was quoted as saying. “While creating the development plan, we spoke with, and listened to, local community groups and incorporated their ideas to enhance the long-term impact of Kino District for the community...Our goal is to weave the Kino District development into the fabric of all aspects of the local community.”

Going forward, Knott said, he planned to work with local schools for them to benefit from the complex’s facilities and programs and hold “town hall” meetings to get more input from the public.

Board members said in the news release the Kino Sports Complex’s expansion is expected to make it a “premier” location in the Southwest for sports and cultural events and bring new jobs to the community. The partnership is expected to bring revenue to the county, provide economic benefits to the area and reduce the county’s risks associated with development and operation.

Currently, the Kino Sports Complex spans 300 acres and has 22 soccer fields, 10 baseball fields, five full-service clubhouses and more than 5,000 parking spaces.

