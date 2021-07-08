Marana considers building new community center, aquatic area

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - A new community center, pool and splash pad could be coming to Marana if a half cent sales tax increase is passed.

“There are probably very pretty few if any communities of our size, in that 55 to 60 thousand range, that don’t have facilities of this type,” said Marana Town Manager Terry Rozema.

The plans include a 55,000 square foot community center with an indoor gym, fitness area, meeting rooms, competition pool and splash pad near Marana Main Street and Bill Gaudette Drive.

Rozema said a half cent tax increase would bring Marana’s sales tax to 2.5 percent and make it the same as surrounding towns and cities.

“You’re going to be paying essentially the same as you would in an Oro Valley or city of Tucson,” he said.

About 80 percent of online survey respondents say they’re in support of the new development, too.

“Our kids are really important so if that means a half a cent increase, I’m completely fine with that,” said Chloe Kirby, a mother in Marana.

Alyssa Arellano, another Marana parent, said the new community facility would be worth the sales tax uptick.

“If it wasn’t a sales tax then it would be me paying actual money to go somewhere anyways,” Arellano said.

There will be four public meetings to discuss the proposed sales tax increase. The first will be held at Twin Peaks Elementary School next Thursday. Learn more about the town’s plans, here.

