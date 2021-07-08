Sierra Vista microburst damages storage unit, leaves locals without power

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Parts of Sierra Vista were without power and several storage units were damaged after a microburst hit the area Wednesday evening.

According to a post on the Cochise County Sheriff’s Office’s Facebook page, the storm damaged the units and at least seven poles in the Hereford, Ramsey, Moson and LaDonna areas. No one was injured during the storm, Sheriff’s Office spokesperson Carol Capas said.

Deputies said Sulphur Springs Valley Electric Cooperative responded. Crews said it could take 10 hours for power to be completely restored, and road closures will continue for the majority of that time.

Deputies asked drivers and pedestrians to avoid the area and to stay away from downed power poles and power lines.

