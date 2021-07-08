Advertise
KOLD Cares for Classrooms
KOLD Cares For Health
Business Directory
Arizona's Heart & Sol
Good Day Giveaway
Advertisement

Sierra Vista microburst damages storage unit, leaves locals without power

A microburst over Sierra Vista damaged several storage sheds and power lines.
A microburst over Sierra Vista damaged several storage sheds and power lines.(Cochise County Sheriff's Office)
By KOLD News 13 Staff
Published: Jul. 7, 2021 at 9:01 PM MST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Parts of Sierra Vista were without power and several storage units were damaged after a microburst hit the area Wednesday evening.

According to a post on the Cochise County Sheriff’s Office’s Facebook page, the storm damaged the units and at least seven poles in the Hereford, Ramsey, Moson and LaDonna areas. No one was injured during the storm, Sheriff’s Office spokesperson Carol Capas said.

Deputies said Sulphur Springs Valley Electric Cooperative responded. Crews said it could take 10 hours for power to be completely restored, and road closures will continue for the majority of that time.

Deputies asked drivers and pedestrians to avoid the area and to stay away from downed power poles and power lines.

Copyright 2021 KOLD News 13. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Tucson police blocked a portion of 29th Street near Columbus Boulevard for the shooting...
UPDATE: One in custody following fatal shooting at Tucson apartment complex
Rolando Rene Garcia, 45, was found near railroad tracks close to Rodeo Park on Tuesday, July 6.
UPDATE: Police identify body found near Rodeo Park; investigating as homicide
The ability to work remotely has some high-wage earners moving to Tucson for a better climate...
Cost of rent explodes in Tucson area
John Goshy, 52, is facing charges of voyeurism and indecent exposure. Authorities said he...
UPDATE: Tucson police arrest indecent exposure suspect
Wreckers work on Wednesday, July 7, to right a tractor-trailer that crashed on I-19 near Pima...
UPDATE: One dead in 3-vehicle crash on I-19

Latest News

KOLD FIRST ALERT FORECAST WEDNESDAY, JULY 7, 2021
FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Temps heating up!
Fire restrictions at the Coronado National Forest end Friday.
Coronado National Forest ending fire restrictions Friday
KOLD FIRST ALERT FORECAST WEDNESDAY, JULY 7, 2021
KOLD FIRST ALERT FORECAST WEDNESDAY, JULY 7, 2021
KOLD First Alert forecast, Wednesday afternoon, July 7
KOLD First Alert forecast, Wednesday afternoon, July 7