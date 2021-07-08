Advertise
KOLD Cares for Classrooms
KOLD Cares For Health
Business Directory
Arizona's Heart & Sol
Good Day Giveaway
Advertisement

SILVER ALERT: Pinal County searching for missing man

John Astemborski, a 60-year-old Arizona City man, was last seen leaving his home on Wednesday,...
John Astemborski, a 60-year-old Arizona City man, was last seen leaving his home on Wednesday, July 7.(Pinal County Sheriff's Office)
By KOLD News 13 Staff
Published: Jul. 8, 2021 at 2:05 PM MST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Authorities were searching Thursday afternoon for a 60-year-old Arizona City man after, they say, he left his home the day before.

According to a news release from the Pinal County Sheriff’s Office, John Astemborski was last seen around 6:15 a.m. on Wednesday, July 7, walking away from his home.

He was wearing a dark green shirt, gray shorts, gray socks and brown sandals when he was last seen. Per a description provided by deputies, Astemborski has gray hair, green eyes, stands at 6′1″ and weighs 220 pounds.

Deputies said he had been diagnosed with “severe” mental health issues and may be trying to get to Scottsdale.

Copyright 2021 KOLD News 13. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Tucson police blocked a portion of 29th Street near Columbus Boulevard for the shooting...
UPDATE: One in custody following fatal shooting at Tucson apartment complex
Wreckers work on Wednesday, July 7, to right a tractor-trailer that crashed on I-19 near Pima...
UPDATE: One dead in 3-vehicle crash on I-19
Rolando Rene Garcia, 45, was found near railroad tracks close to Rodeo Park on Tuesday, July 6.
UPDATE: Police identify body found near Rodeo Park; investigating as homicide
John Goshy, 52, is facing charges of voyeurism and indecent exposure. Authorities said he...
UPDATE: Tucson police arrest indecent exposure suspect
A microburst over Sierra Vista damaged several storage sheds and power lines.
Sierra Vista microburst damages storage unit, leaves area without power

Latest News

Pedestrians dash across the intersection of Greene and Duval streets as heavy winds and rain...
Tropical storm pounds East Coast after killing 1 in Florida
$375K grant awarded to Mississippi to establish business center
One person was shot near Oracle and Magee in Oro Valley on June 27.
UPDATE: At least one shot near Oracle, Magee in Oro Valley
Stacey Gordon purchased this 1973 step van from Conrad Martinez of Misfits Cick Kustoms, who’s...
Ice cream and puppets: Arts grant funds mobile family theater