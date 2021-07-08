SILVER ALERT: Pinal County searching for missing man

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Authorities were searching Thursday afternoon for a 60-year-old Arizona City man after, they say, he left his home the day before.

According to a news release from the Pinal County Sheriff’s Office, John Astemborski was last seen around 6:15 a.m. on Wednesday, July 7, walking away from his home.

He was wearing a dark green shirt, gray shorts, gray socks and brown sandals when he was last seen. Per a description provided by deputies, Astemborski has gray hair, green eyes, stands at 6′1″ and weighs 220 pounds.

Deputies said he had been diagnosed with “severe” mental health issues and may be trying to get to Scottsdale.

Copyright 2021 KOLD News 13. All rights reserved.