Tucson City Council approves appeal over proposed fencing at Children’s Museum

Individual families can arrange private visits to the Children's Museum Tucson (pictured) and...
The Tucson City Council unanimously approved an appeal over a proposed fence for the south lawn of the Tucson Childen’s Museum.(Google Maps)
By KOLD News 13 Staff
Published: Jul. 7, 2021 at 10:11 PM MST|Updated: 15 minutes ago
TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - The Tucson City Council on Wednesday, July 7, unanimously approved an appeal over a proposed fence for the south lawn of the Tucson Childen’s Museum.

The Children’s Museum, located at 200 S. 6th Ave., had approached the Armory Park Historic Zone Advisory Board with plans to build a 9-foot wrought iron fence around a large portion of the space.

That board said no, as did a landscape subcommittee, but they were overruled by a planning subcommittee.

Neighborhood and historic preservation groups were against the plan too and argued there was no community input and green space is already hard to come by downtown. The fence would inclose around 4,000-square feet of lawn.

So the Armory Park Neighborhood Associated paid $900 to file the appeal, which was approved by the council late Wednesday night.

“This is about preserving the feel and the look and the aesthetic of the design of that beautiful building,” said Mayor Regina Romero. “And so, I tend to agree with colleagues about reversing the decision.”

The museum can revise the plans and apply to the council at a later date, but it could become a dead issue. The museum did not say if it will fight.

KOLD reached out to the Children’s Museum and was told the “small expansion” would increase programming.

Executive Director Hilary Van Alsburg sent a statement that reads, in part, “the extension of our existing fence line and additional open-air programming space will allow the Museum to introduce activities including a poetry path, bubble play and native pollinator garden. The Museum gathered visitor support for the project, and has modified the plans significantly based on input from neighborhood association and historic commission feedback.”

