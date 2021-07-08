Advertise
KOLD Cares for Classrooms
KOLD Cares For Health
Business Directory
Arizona's Heart & Sol
Good Day Giveaway
Advertisement

Tucson Fire Department performs wash rescue

Tucson Fire Department performing a wash rescue
Tucson Fire Department performing a wash rescue(Tucson Fire Department)
By KOLD News 13 Staff
Published: Jul. 8, 2021 at 3:11 PM MST|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) -The Tucson Fire Department performed a wash rescue Wednesday night.

The victim sustained a broken leg, but was removed safely. No further information was immediately available.

Copyright 2021 KOLD News 13. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Tucson police blocked a portion of 29th Street near Columbus Boulevard for the shooting...
UPDATE: Police identify victim in fatal shooting at Tucson apartment complex
Wreckers work on Wednesday, July 7, to right a tractor-trailer that crashed on I-19 near Pima...
UPDATE: One dead in 3-vehicle crash on I-19
Rolando Rene Garcia, 45, was found near railroad tracks close to Rodeo Park on Tuesday, July 6.
UPDATE: Police identify body found near Rodeo Park; investigating as homicide
John Goshy, 52, is facing charges of voyeurism and indecent exposure. Authorities said he...
UPDATE: Tucson police arrest indecent exposure suspect
A microburst over Sierra Vista damaged several storage sheds and power lines.
Sierra Vista microburst damages storage unit, leaves area without power

Latest News

Pedestrians dash across the intersection of Greene and Duval streets as heavy winds and rain...
Tropical storm pounds East Coast after killing 1 in Florida
John Astemborski, a 60-year-old Arizona City man, was last seen leaving his home on Wednesday,...
SILVER ALERT: Pinal County searching for missing man
$375K grant awarded to Mississippi to establish business center
One person was shot near Oracle and Magee in Oro Valley on June 27.
UPDATE: At least one shot near Oracle, Magee in Oro Valley