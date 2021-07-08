Tucson Fire Department performs wash rescue

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) -The Tucson Fire Department performed a wash rescue Wednesday night.

The victim sustained a broken leg, but was removed safely. No further information was immediately available.

WASH RESCUE 🚒 Wednesday night Ladder 4 and Rescue 5 performed a Stokes evolution to lift a patient with a broken leg out of the Rillito👩‍🚒 #TFD #TucsonFire #TRT #technicalrescue pic.twitter.com/tqITCjUI4e — Tucson Fire Department (@TucsonFireDept) July 8, 2021

