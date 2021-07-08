UPDATE: Police identify victim in fatal shooting at Tucson apartment complex

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Authorities are following leads this afternoon after an 18-year-old man was fatally shot on the south side of Tucson Wednesday, July 7.

The Tucson Police Department said officers were called to the complex, at 4250 E. 29th Street , around 12:30 p.m. for a report of a shooting.

According to a news release from police, bystanders were found tending to 18-year-old Felix Alexandrew Pichardo when first responders arrived. Medics took over treating Pichardo on the scene before taking him to Banner University Medical Center, where he died shortly after arriving.

Through interviews and collecting evidence, police said, the Violent Crimes Unit determined he had gotten into a physical confrontation with “known individuals” before he was shot.

A SWAT team searched a nearby apartment, where they found more evidence. Police said they are still actively investigating Pichardo’s death. Anyone with information on the shooting is urged to call 88-CRIME. Callers can remain anonymous.

Copyright 2021 KOLD News 13. All rights reserved.