Authorities asking for assistance in Benson Highway collision investigation

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Pima County Sherriff’s Department is seeking the public’s help after they responded last Friday, July 2 around 5:30 a.m. responded to a car crash.

Investigators discovered a Dodge Dakota travelling northbound on Country club collided with a white Nissan Versa travelling eastbound on Benson Highway. The driver of the Nissan Versa, identified as a Hispanic male, fled the scene. The passenger of the Nissan, an adult female, was taken to the hospital with serious injuries.

Traffic Unit Investigators have taken over and are asking for assistance in this investigation. Anyone with information is asked to call 9-1-1 or submit an anonymous tip, with the potential for a reward, by text or phone to 88-CRIME at (520) 882-7463. You can also submit anonymous tips to 88-CRIME.org.

Copyright 2021 KOLD News 13. All rights reserved.