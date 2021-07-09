FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Hot with minimal storm chances once again today

Advertise
By Jaclyn Selesky
Published: Jul. 9, 2021 at 3:59 AM MST|Updated: 53 minutes ago
TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) -Best chance for storms today will be over central and western Pima county. That’s where the deepest moisture and greatest instability lingers. Temperatures continue in the 100 to 105 degree range. Over the weekend, storms will favor the White Mountains and areas near the international border. Better chance for storms area-wide next week.

TODAY: 10% rain/storm chance. Mostly sunny with a high of 106.

TONIGHT: 20% rain/storm chance with overnight lows in the low-80s.

SATURDAY: 10% rain/storm chance. Mostly sunny with a high of 105.

SUNDAY: 20% rain/storm chance. Partly cloudy with a high of 105.

MONDAY: 30% rain/storm chance. Partly cloudy with a high of 104.

TUESDAY: 50% rain/storm chance. Partly cloudy with a high of 101.

WEDNESDAY: 60% rain/storm chance. Partly cloudy with a high of 94.

THURSDAY: 40% rain/storm chance with a high of 90.

