Former President Donald Trump speaking at rally in Phoenix

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Former President Donald Trump, in late July, will be speaking at the 2021 Rally To Protect Our Elections in Phoenix.

The rally will be held at the Arizona Federal Theatre, 400 W. Washington Street, on July 24th from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Currently Trump is the only speaker expected to appear at the rally, but more speakers are expected to be added to the lineup as the event gets closer. To register for the event visit the rally’s website here. The event is first come, first serve.

