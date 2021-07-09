Owner of Willy’s Philly’s relieved after stolen food trailer is found

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - From despair to relief. The past couple of days have been a whirlwind for one local business.

Thursday evening, the owner of Willy’s Philly’s met with KOLD News 13 to get the word out about a food trailer that was stolen in southeast Tucson . However, a couple hours later, William Miller’s search to find his livelihood on wheels came to a successful end.

Miller says he ran a catering company for years. Six months ago, he decided to take his dream further and invested his savings and countless hours in a food trailer.

“Everything that I had, I put into this truck,” he said. “I had to do the plumbing, I had to do the pipes, I had to do the electrical.”

Early Wednesday morning, his trailer was stolen. Miller planned to catch the lunch rush in an industrial neighborhood on Illinois Street near Alvernon Way. He says he parked the trailer across from ABC Auto Tuesday night.

“And the next morning I come and it was gone!” he said. “[To the person who did this,] bring my truck back. No questions asked. If they are that hard up or they need some help, I’ll give them a job.”

Just hours after his plea, Miller says he tracked down his trailer. Using clues from area surveillance cameras and information from local businesses, Miller says he found it several miles away in a secluded area near the Tucson International Airport. He says it was stripped of its logos and the generator was taken. Miller estimates repairs will cost about $1,000. A gofundme page has been started to help with financial losses.

The Pima County Sheriff’s Department is investigating the theft. There’s no word yet on if an arrest has been made.

