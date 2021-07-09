Advertise
KOLD Cares for Classrooms
KOLD Cares For Health
Business Directory
Arizona's Heart & Sol
Good Day Giveaway
Advertisement

Owner of Willy’s Philly’s relieved after stolen food trailer is found

By Hannah Tiede
Published: Jul. 8, 2021 at 11:17 PM MST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - From despair to relief. The past couple of days have been a whirlwind for one local business.

Thursday evening, the owner of Willy’s Philly’s met with KOLD News 13 to get the word out about a food trailer that was stolen in southeast Tucson. However, a couple hours later, William Miller’s search to find his livelihood on wheels came to a successful end.

Miller says he ran a catering company for years. Six months ago, he decided to take his dream further and invested his savings and countless hours in a food trailer.

“Everything that I had, I put into this truck,” he said. “I had to do the plumbing, I had to do the pipes, I had to do the electrical.”

Early Wednesday morning, his trailer was stolen. Miller planned to catch the lunch rush in an industrial neighborhood on Illinois Street near Alvernon Way. He says he parked the trailer across from ABC Auto Tuesday night.

“And the next morning I come and it was gone!” he said. “[To the person who did this,] bring my truck back. No questions asked. If they are that hard up or they need some help, I’ll give them a job.”

Just hours after his plea, Miller says he tracked down his trailer. Using clues from area surveillance cameras and information from local businesses, Miller says he found it several miles away in a secluded area near the Tucson International Airport. He says it was stripped of its logos and the generator was taken. Miller estimates repairs will cost about $1,000. A gofundme page has been started to help with financial losses.

The Pima County Sheriff’s Department is investigating the theft. There’s no word yet on if an arrest has been made.

Copyright 2021 KOLD News 13. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Tucson police blocked a portion of 29th Street near Columbus Boulevard for the shooting...
UPDATE: Police identify victim in fatal shooting at Tucson apartment complex
Wreckers work on Wednesday, July 7, to right a tractor-trailer that crashed on I-19 near Pima...
UPDATE: One dead in 3-vehicle crash on I-19
Rolando Rene Garcia, 45, was found near railroad tracks close to Rodeo Park on Tuesday, July 6.
UPDATE: Police identify body found near Rodeo Park; investigating as homicide
John Goshy, 52, is facing charges of voyeurism and indecent exposure. Authorities said he...
UPDATE: Tucson police arrest indecent exposure suspect
A microburst over Sierra Vista damaged several storage sheds and power lines.
Sierra Vista microburst damages storage unit, leaves area without power

Latest News

Suspects in the assassination of Haiti's President Jovenel Moise are shown to the media, along...
2 US men, ex-Colombia soldiers held in Haiti assassination
Pedestrians dash across the intersection of Greene and Duval streets as heavy winds and rain...
Tropical storm pounds East Coast after killing 1 in Florida
Phoenix Suns guard Devin Booker dominated again Thursday night as the Suns took 2-0 series lead...
Hot-shooting Suns take 2-0 series lead over Bucks in NBA Finals
U.S. Sen. Mark Kelly met with Pima County elected officials and staff to determine the county's...
Pima County infrastructure wish list