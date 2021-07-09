Advertise
Pima County infrastructure wish list

By Bud Foster
Published: Jul. 8, 2021 at 8:07 PM MST|Updated: 1 hour ago
TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - US Sen. Mark Kelly came to Tucson with a pad and pencil so he could jot down the wish list from Pima County elected officials and staff.

The senator held a behind closed doors meeting to determine the needs of the county as he tries to shepherd President Joe Biden’s infrastructure plan through the US Senate.

“This is extraordinarily important,” said Pima County Administrator Chuck Huckelberry who attended the meeting. “We’ve been disinvesting in infrastructure in this country for 40 years.”

It shows by the price tag of the infrastructure bill which has topped $1 trillion, although it may be pared down a bit in bipartisan negotiations.

“We’re got 11 Democrats, 11 Republicans, the White House coming to an agreement,” Kelly said. “Now it’s a matter of pulling more people in, getting it across the finish line in the Senate and then do the same thing in the House of Representatives.”

Just how long highway infrastructure has been deferred in Pima County is illustrated by how long it’s been since there’s been a major highway project here.

“Golf Links, Alvernon, Kold Road through Davis-Monthan Air Force Base and Valencia,” Huckelberry said. “And they all occurred in the early 1980′s.”

