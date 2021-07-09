Severe thunderstorm warning issued for Pima County

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) The National Weather Service in Tucson has issued a severe thunderstorm warning for Pima County until 3:45 p.m.

Weather radars indicate 60 mph wind gusts and quarter-size hail. Hail damage to vehicles is expected as well as wind damage to roofs, siding and trees.

If you are in the area stay alert and seek shelter if conditions worsen.

