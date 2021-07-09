Advertise
KOLD Cares for Classrooms
KOLD Cares For Health
Business Directory
Arizona's Heart & Sol
Good Day Giveaway
Advertisement

Snow drought taking toll on river levels, water supply in west

By Jasmine Ramirez
Published: Jul. 8, 2021 at 7:05 PM MST|Updated: 39 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - A decades-long drought is taking its toll, causing water to disappear and causing a snow drought in the western part of the United States. Climate change is impacting water supply and plans are in place to deal with future water shortages. Southern Arizona has seen record-low rainfall.

“It has definitely been one for the books as far as how dry it has been even over the last 12 to 18 months,” said Ken Drozd with the National Weather Service.

He said Tucson is about eight inches behind in rainfall from the past year. Gregg Garfin, a climatologist at the University of Arizona, says a snow drought happens when snow melts too quickly and evaporates before it has time to flow into the soil or nearby streams.

“The atmosphere is robbing us of the beneficial effects of snowpack and snow is so critical to our water supply,” he said.

The drought conditions are impacting river levels in the west. The Colorado River serves 80% of Arizona’s population, according to the Central Arizona Project.

“We anticipate that our Colorado River supply will be less reliable,” Garfin said.

He estimates the river flow could decline by up to 30 percent by the year 2050 and communities may need to get water from other resources. This includes digging groundwater from deep in the earth, removing salt from ocean water or treating and reusing sewage.

“These kinds of measures are more and more likely to become part of our water supply,” he said.

Garfin says Arizonans can do their part by conserving water and using energy more efficiently to help prevent climate change.

Copyright 2021 KOLD News 13. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Tucson police blocked a portion of 29th Street near Columbus Boulevard for the shooting...
UPDATE: Police identify victim in fatal shooting at Tucson apartment complex
Wreckers work on Wednesday, July 7, to right a tractor-trailer that crashed on I-19 near Pima...
UPDATE: One dead in 3-vehicle crash on I-19
Rolando Rene Garcia, 45, was found near railroad tracks close to Rodeo Park on Tuesday, July 6.
UPDATE: Police identify body found near Rodeo Park; investigating as homicide
John Goshy, 52, is facing charges of voyeurism and indecent exposure. Authorities said he...
UPDATE: Tucson police arrest indecent exposure suspect
A microburst over Sierra Vista damaged several storage sheds and power lines.
Sierra Vista microburst damages storage unit, leaves area without power

Latest News

The record was returned in the plastic and in good enough condition to play. If the library had...
Vinyl record returned nearly 50 years after it was due
The record was returned in the plastic and in good enough condition to play. If the library had...
Vinyl record returned nearly 50 years after it was due
The frozen fully cooked chicken products were supplied by Tyson Foods, but sold under many...
CDC expands recall of precooked chicken products
Tucson Fire Department performing a wash rescue
Tucson Fire Department performs wash rescue