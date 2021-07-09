Advertise
Tucson Police, GAP Ministries encourages kids to ‘Unplug and Play’

By KOLD News 13 Staff
Published: Jul. 9, 2021 at 12:03 PM MST|Updated: 27 minutes ago
TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - The Tucson Police Department is joining forces with GAP ministries to sponsor two “Unplug and Play” toy giveaway events for local Tucson kids this month.

The goal of these events are to provide kids in need with toys for the summer and to encourage kids to unplug from their phones and play.

The first event will take place on July 10th in the Hi Corbett Field parking lot, 700 S. Randolph Way. The event will begin at 10 a.m. and last until all the toys have found a new home.

The second event will be at the Geico parking lot, 3050 South ML King Jr Way. The event will begin at 9 a.m. and last until all the toys have found a new home.

Between the two events over 12,000 toys will be given away to kids in the Tucson area. Additionally, 3,000 toys will be given to other local organizations such as Homicide Survivors Inc., Tu Nidito and several other churches, after-school programs, refugee organizations and multiple foster care agencies.

