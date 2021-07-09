Teen dies following shooting on south side

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Police are investigating after a teen was fatally shot on Tucson’s south side late Thursday, July 8.

The Tucson Police Department said officers were called to the Quik Mart on 6301 South Park Avenue around 9 p.m.

They found Carlos Valdez suffering from gunshot wounds in the parking lot of the store. The 19-year-old Valdez died at a local hospital.

The TPD said Valdez got into an argument with a group of people before the shooting.

Anyone with information is asked to call 88-CRIME or go to www.88crime.org . You can remain anonymous.

Copyright 2021 KOLD News 13. All rights reserved.