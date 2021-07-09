Vinyl record returned nearly 50 years after it was due

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) -“I was surprised that we had records in the system, if I’m being completely honest,” said Shawn Moser, with Woods Memorial Library.

Moser and Shivam Patel, who also works at the library, were taken back almost 50 years while working circulation. After just talking about the oldest returns they’d seen, a record return was about to walk in.

“A couple (of) hours before I just checked in an item that was 361 days old,” said Patel.

“We’ve seen some 10 year, some 20 year,” said Moser. “I would say usually a year or two.”

When a man strolled in holding a Bessie Smith record, returning it nearly 50 years after it was due back, they couldn’t believe it.

“We were just gawking at each other,” said Patel.

The man told the two workers he had been going through some of his records and personal items, when he spotted the unreturned record. It was due back November 13, 1973.

“I guess it got the better of him, and he decided he should return it,” said Moser.

The library system stopped circulating vinyls sometime in the 80s, but there’s no exact date on when they stopped. The record was returned in the plastic and in good enough condition to play. If the library had gone by the fines listed on the back, the late fees would have cost about $1,700. Luckily, the library has done away with fees, so there was no charge to the kind return.

“In this situation he got very lucky,” said Moser.

The record was actually checked out at the Woods Memorial Library, the same it was returned to. At that time, the library had been open for five years. The record will not go back into circulation but have a home with an employee instead.

