Advertise
KOLD Cares for Classrooms
KOLD Cares For Health
Business Directory
Arizona's Heart & Sol
Good Day Giveaway
Advertisement

Engagement ring sales soar as US rebounds from COVID-19

There's been a rise in couples getting engaged in the U.S.
There's been a rise in couples getting engaged in the U.S.(KTVZ via CNN Newsource)
By CNN Newsource
Published: Jul. 10, 2021 at 2:27 PM MST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - More Americans are saying “I do.”

The wedding industry is making a major rebound as much of the United States is bouncing back from COVID-19.

Price Blanchard, an executive vice president with the Shane Co., a privately held jeweler, told CNN business sales of both engagement rings and wedding bands are on the rise.

In addition, nuptials that were postponed due to the pandemic are also taking place as family and friends are able to gather again in person.

One reason for a rise in marriages, besides true love, is many Americans have been able to save money during the shutdown while they were not able to go out.

Copyright 2021 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Tucson police are investigating a fatal shooting on South Park Avenue.
Teen dies following shooting on south side
Terrayne Newsome is facing a first-degree murder charge in the fatal shooting of Felix...
UPDATE: Teen arrested in fatal shooting at Tucson apartment complex
Tucson police responded to reports of a robbery shortly before 5 p.m.
Police investigating robbery at Tucson Family Dollar
Tucson police were investigating a shooting on Craycroft Road on the afternoon of Friday, July 9.
Woman shot near Craycroft Road

Latest News

Amy Carter, left, rises her glass during a toast to her parents former President Jimmy Carter...
Jimmy Carter, wife Rosalynn celebrate 75 years of marriage
Over 30 million people are under heat alerts this weekend.
California wildfire advances as heat wave blankets US West
Pima County shelters and rescues hosting adoption event this weekend
Work to remove the statue of Gen. Robert E. Lee began early Saturday morning.
‘An incredible day’ as Robert E. Lee statue removed in Charlottesville