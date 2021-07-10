Advertise
KOLD Cares for Classrooms
KOLD Cares For Health
Business Directory
Arizona's Heart & Sol
Good Day Giveaway
Advertisement

Experts warn against breaking into electronic street signs

By Mary Coleman
Published: Jul. 9, 2021 at 10:39 PM MST|Updated: 30 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) -You may have seen some electronic street signs around town saying things they aren’t supposed to.

But, why? The latest event was last night, and it quickly went viral.

We’ve all seen signs that say things like “no exiting on Cortaro” or “right lane closed ahead,” but lately there’s been some unwelcomed customization.

And one manager says that can turn dangerous.

The sign is now off today, but last night it read “zombies ahead.”

“I don’t like it, although it is funny. It kind of breaks up your--if you’re sitting in line and waiting in traffic, it makes it interesting,” says Ed Carter, General Manager of Ajax Barricade Co.

Sure it’s worth a chuckle, but Carter says they’re in place for a reason and doing this can lead to problems.

“It can end up causing accidents and...life or death.”

These signs are typically put up by contractors who take on a construction project. In April a viewer sent a picture to us, showing another break-in situation.

And Eric Horne who’s Managed Desert Barricades for 15 years says it’s really a quick fix to make sure it stops happening.

“It’s real simple security, keep them locked up. As long as they’re locked up it takes--well I wouldn’t say it takes an act of god, but it takes a little bit of an effort and somebody’s going to catch you. So, that’s the whole thing. With a simple lock box, lock. Instead of making it accessible to the whole public,” says Horne.

Horne tells KOLD this breaking into the system may be happening because a large number of people have worked in the construction industry and understand the technology.

But before you think about asking your cousin in construction about it...

“Just don’t do it. Even though it may be fun, don’t break anything!”

Copyright 2021 KOLD News 13. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Terrayne Newsome is facing a first-degree murder charge in the fatal shooting of Felix...
UPDATE: Teen arrested in fatal shooting at Tucson apartment complex
Tucson police are investigating a fatal shooting on South Park Avenue.
Teen dies following shooting on south side
Casa de los Niños Thrift Store, 1302 E. Prince Road, is closing July 24 after 46 years.
Casa de los Niños permanently closing thrift store after 46 years
The moments when Louisville Metro Police Department officers rescued a young girl from her...
‘I want my daddy’: Body cam video shows moment little girl is rescued from alleged kidnapper

Latest News

Experts warn against breaking into electronic street signs
Experts warn against breaking into electronic street signs
Police officers patrol in Port-au-Prince, Haiti, Thursday.
‘We need help’: Haiti’s interim leader requests US troops
Tucson police were investigating a shooting on Craycroft Road on the afternoon of Friday, July 9.
Woman shot near Craycroft Road
The Arizona Attorney General's Office filed the suit on the woman's behalf.
Lawsuit claims Tucson financial agency discriminated against pregnant employee