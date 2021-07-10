FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Southern Arizona is gearing up for an active evening and night
TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Strong to severe thunderstorms are expected across our area this evening. The main threats will be damaging winds, blowing dust, frequent lightning and locally heavy rainfall. Stay weather aware!
TONIGHT: 40% rain/storm chance with overnight lows in the low-80s.
SUNDAY: 10% rain/storm chance. Mostly sunny with a high of 106.
MONDAY: 30% rain/storm chance. Partly cloudy with a high of 105.
TUESDAY: 30% rain/storm chance. Partly cloudy with a high of 101.
WEDNESDAY: 50% rain/storm chance. Partly cloudy with a high of 96.
THURSDAY: 40% rain/storm chance with a high of 95. Partly cloudy.
FRIDAY: 40% rain/storm chance with a high of 95. Partly cloudy
SATURDAY: 40% rain/storm chance with a high of 94. Partly cludy.
