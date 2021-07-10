Advertise
FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Southern Arizona is gearing up for an active evening and night

KOLD First Alert afternoon forecast Wednesday, April 29
KOLD First Alert afternoon forecast Wednesday, April 29
By Jaclyn Selesky
Published: Jul. 10, 2021 at 4:27 PM MST
TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Strong to severe thunderstorms are expected across our area this evening. The main threats will be damaging winds, blowing dust, frequent lightning and locally heavy rainfall. Stay weather aware!

TONIGHT: 40% rain/storm chance with overnight lows in the low-80s.

SUNDAY: 10% rain/storm chance. Mostly sunny with a high of 106.

MONDAY: 30% rain/storm chance. Partly cloudy with a high of 105.

TUESDAY: 30% rain/storm chance. Partly cloudy with a high of 101.

WEDNESDAY: 50% rain/storm chance. Partly cloudy with a high of 96.

THURSDAY: 40% rain/storm chance with a high of 95. Partly cloudy.

FRIDAY: 40% rain/storm chance with a high of 95. Partly cloudy

SATURDAY: 40% rain/storm chance with a high of 94. Partly cludy.

