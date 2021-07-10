FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Southern Arizona is gearing up for an active evening and night

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Strong to severe thunderstorms are expected across our area this evening. The main threats will be damaging winds, blowing dust, frequent lightning and locally heavy rainfall. Stay weather aware!

TONIGHT: 40% rain/storm chance with overnight lows in the low-80s.

SUNDAY: 10% rain/storm chance. Mostly sunny with a high of 106.

MONDAY: 30% rain/storm chance. Partly cloudy with a high of 105.

TUESDAY: 30% rain/storm chance. Partly cloudy with a high of 101.

WEDNESDAY: 50% rain/storm chance. Partly cloudy with a high of 96.

THURSDAY: 40% rain/storm chance with a high of 95. Partly cloudy.

FRIDAY: 40% rain/storm chance with a high of 95. Partly cloudy

SATURDAY: 40% rain/storm chance with a high of 94. Partly cludy.

