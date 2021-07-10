Advertise
Lawsuit claims Tucson financial agency discriminated against pregnant employee

The Arizona Attorney General's Office filed the suit on the woman's behalf.
The Arizona Attorney General's Office filed the suit on the woman's behalf.(pexels.com)
By KOLD News 13 Staff
Published: Jul. 9, 2021 at 8:33 PM MST|Updated: 1 hour ago
TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - The Arizona Attorney General’s Office filed a lawsuit against a Tucson-based insurance agency after they allegedly discriminated against an employee based on a pregnancy-related disability she had last year.

The Arizona Attorney General’s Office filed a discrimination complaint against JD Mellberg Financial, a Tucson-based national insurance agency, Attorney General Mark Brnovich announced Friday.

According to the Attorney General’s Office, the employee suffered from placenta previa, a condition that limits mobility and is treated by bedrest. Though she had multiple notes from her doctor that outlined her condition, the news release stated, she said the agency forced her to go on unpaid medical leave instead of allowing her to work from home before cancelling her medical insurance and terminating her.

The AGO said the agency, through its attorney, claimed “pregnant women should not be allowed to work during the COVID-19 pandemic.”

The lawsuit filed by the AGO argues that JD Mellberg violated the Arizona Civil Rights Act by failing to provide the woman with reasonable accommodations for her disability, terminating her employment and retaliating against her.

An attempt Friday to reach JD Mellberg for a response to the allegations was unsuccessful.

