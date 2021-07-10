Pima County shelters and rescues hosting adoption event this weekend
TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Pima Animal Care Center is teaming up with local shelters and rescues to hold a county-wide adoption event July 10 and 11.
Each shelter will host activities at their sites that will feature giveaways, food, music and more.
“We are so excited to be a part of this event, said Monica Dangler, director of animal services at PACC. “All of our organizations are dealing with extremely high intake right now, so we all decided that an adoption event like this could help all of us get some pets out in order to make room for those incoming cases.”
The Humane Society of Southern Arizona will also offer $50 adoptions for adult mixed-breed dogs and cats.
Thousands of pets will be up for adoption. The adoption prices and hours will vary at each location. That information will be available on the Facebook event page here.
The goal is to find homes for 400 pets over the weekend.
Here are all of the groups participating:
- The Animal League of Green Valley July 10 and July 11, located at 1600 West Duval Mine Rd., Green Valley 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.
- Cherished Tails July 10 at PetSmart, located at 4740 E. Grant Rd., 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. and July 11 at Pima Animal Care Center, 4000 North Silverbell Rd., 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.
- Hermitage No-Kill Cat Shelter and Sanctuary July 10 and July 11, located at 5278 E. 21st St. 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. (Appointments are required)
- Humane Society of Southern Arizona July 10, located at 635 W. Roger Rd. noon to 7pm
- HOPE Animal Shelter July 10 at PetSmart, located at 4740 E. Grant Rd. 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.
- Lifeline Oro Valley Animal Rescue July 10 at PETCO Oro Valley Marketplace, located at 11985 N. Oracle Rd., Oro Valley 11 a.m. to 3 p.m.
- Southern Arizona Cat Rescue PetSmart at 4374 N. Oracle Rd. 11 a.m. to 2 pm.
- Pima Animal Care Center July 10 and July 11 4000 North Silverbell Rd.,10 a.m. to 5 p.m.
For people who want to help but cannot adopt or foster pets, they can make donations to the participating locations via their websites or in person.
