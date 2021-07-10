Advertise
KOLD Cares for Classrooms
KOLD Cares For Health
Business Directory
Arizona's Heart & Sol
Good Day Giveaway
Advertisement

Pima County shelters and rescues hosting adoption event this weekend

(Pima County Animal Care Center)
By KOLD News 13 Staff
Published: Jul. 10, 2021 at 2:22 PM MST|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Pima Animal Care Center is teaming up with local shelters and rescues to hold a county-wide adoption event July 10 and 11.

Each shelter will host activities at their sites that will feature giveaways, food, music and more.

“We are so excited to be a part of this event, said Monica Dangler, director of animal services at PACC. “All of our organizations are dealing with extremely high intake right now, so we all decided that an adoption event like this could help all of us get some pets out in order to make room for those incoming cases.”

The Humane Society of Southern Arizona will also offer $50 adoptions for adult mixed-breed dogs and cats.

Thousands of pets will be up for adoption. The adoption prices and hours will vary at each location. That information will be available on the Facebook event page here.

The goal is to find homes for 400 pets over the weekend.

Here are all of the groups participating:

For people who want to help but cannot adopt or foster pets, they can make donations to the participating locations via their websites or in person.

Copyright 2021 KOLD News 13. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Tucson police are investigating a fatal shooting on South Park Avenue.
Teen dies following shooting on south side
Terrayne Newsome is facing a first-degree murder charge in the fatal shooting of Felix...
UPDATE: Teen arrested in fatal shooting at Tucson apartment complex
Tucson police responded to reports of a robbery shortly before 5 p.m.
Police investigating robbery at Tucson Family Dollar
Tucson police were investigating a shooting on Craycroft Road on the afternoon of Friday, July 9.
Woman shot near Craycroft Road

Latest News

Tucson police were investigating a shooting on Craycroft Road on the afternoon of Friday, July 9.
Woman shot near Craycroft Road
The Arizona Attorney General's Office filed the suit on the woman's behalf.
Lawsuit claims Tucson financial agency discriminated against pregnant employee
Per the CDC, vaccinated students and staff do not need to wear masks at school.
CDC release new guidelines for in-person learning this fall
The permit has been suspended for the Villages at Vigneto development near Benson.
Permit suspended for Villages at Vigneto development