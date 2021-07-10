Pima County shelters and rescues hosting adoption event this weekend

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Pima Animal Care Center is teaming up with local shelters and rescues to hold a county-wide adoption event July 10 and 11.

Each shelter will host activities at their sites that will feature giveaways, food, music and more.

“We are so excited to be a part of this event, said Monica Dangler, director of animal services at PACC. “All of our organizations are dealing with extremely high intake right now, so we all decided that an adoption event like this could help all of us get some pets out in order to make room for those incoming cases.”

The Humane Society of Southern Arizona will also offer $50 adoptions for adult mixed-breed dogs and cats.

Thousands of pets will be up for adoption. The adoption prices and hours will vary at each location. That information will be available on the Facebook event page here .

The goal is to find homes for 400 pets over the weekend.

Here are all of the groups participating:

For people who want to help but cannot adopt or foster pets, they can make donations to the participating locations via their websites or in person.

