Police investigating robbery at Tucson Family Dollar

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Tucson police were at the scene of an alleged robbery Friday, July 9 at a store in the south side area.

Officer Ramon Acosta said Friday in an email police were called to the Family Dollar near Valencia Road and Fiesta Avenue shortly before 5 p.m. in response to a report of a robbery.

Acosta said it doesn’t appear that anyone was injured and officers are still investigating at the scene.

