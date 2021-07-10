Advertise
Police investigating robbery at Tucson Family Dollar

Tucson police responded to reports of a robbery shortly before 5 p.m.
Tucson police responded to reports of a robbery shortly before 5 p.m.
By KOLD News 13 Staff
Published: Jul. 9, 2021 at 6:19 PM MST|Updated: 15 minutes ago
TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Tucson police were at the scene of an alleged robbery Friday, July 9 at a store in the south side area.

Officer Ramon Acosta said Friday in an email police were called to the Family Dollar near Valencia Road and Fiesta Avenue shortly before 5 p.m. in response to a report of a robbery.

Acosta said it doesn’t appear that anyone was injured and officers are still investigating at the scene.

Former President Donald Trump speaking at rally in Phoenix