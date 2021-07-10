Advertise
Woman shot near Craycroft Road

Tucson police were investigating a shooting on Craycroft Road on the afternoon of Friday, July 9.
By KOLD News 13 Staff
Published: Jul. 9, 2021 at 9:11 PM MST|Updated: 26 minutes ago
TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - A woman was hospitalized Friday, July 9 after police said she was shot on the east side of Tucson this afternoon.

TPD tells us officers were at the scene of a shooting around 4:30 p.m. in the 2500 block of Craycroft Road, and were working to determine the events that led up to the shooting.

When police got there, they found a woman suffering from gunshot wounds. She was taken to a nearby hospital and is expected to recover from her injuries.

More details from the incident are not yet available.

